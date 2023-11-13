Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s World Cup Record | Check Details

Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter of the ODI World Cup 2023 the former India captain have scored 594 runs in the marquee event so far.

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a single World Cup. The 35-year-old is just 80 runs away to break the record.

Tendulkar slammed seven 50-plus knocks in the 2003 World Cup and scored 673 runs in total. On the other hand, Kohli has also got seven 50-plus scores in the ongoing ODI World Cup until now he scored 594 runs and is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament.

Earlier, during the clash against South Africa Kohli leveled the record of Tendulkar’s ODI century by smashing the 49th ODI ton of his career.

India have qualified for the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World by scripting history they become the first team to go undefeated in the round-robin format, winning all nine games after they beat Netherlands by mammoth 160 runs in their last clash.

India will now face New Zealand on Wednesday in the semifinals in Pune. The Blackcaps struggle for semis quakification was threatened by Afghanistan and Pakistan as they lost four games in a row following an unbeaten start, but the 2015 and 2019 finalists held firm, defeating Sri Lanka in their final league match to join India, South Africa, and Australia in the knockouts.

Only two teams have won the Cricket World Cup after staying undefeated throughout the tournament. The West Indies did it in 1975 and 1979, while Australia did it in 2003 and 2007.

Only two teams have won the Cricket World Cup after staying undefeated throughout the tournament. The West Indies did it in 1975 and 1979, while Australia did it in 2003 and 2007.