ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Was A Bit Shocked To Hear To Bat At…’ Steve Smith On Travis Head Comeback In Australia Squad

In 29 ODI World Cup games, Steve Smith has scored 977 runs at an average of 42.47, with a century and nine fifties.

Steve Smith made 71 in 68 balls against the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023 match at New Delhi. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Australian batter Steve Smith has expressed his thoughts that he was a bit shocked when he got to know that he might have to move to the No. 4 position so that the Pat Cummins-led side can adjust Travis Head in the opening batting slot once he recovers from the injury and makes his return to the Aussie squad.

The 29-year-old Travis Head had been sidelined due to a left-hand injury he sustained during Australia’s tour of South Africa before the ODI World Cup, which caused him to make his debut in the World Cup. He also missed the first five matches of the mega event.

The five-time champions faced batting challenges in his absence, and they are eagerly waiting for his return. However, the left-handed batter was seen in the nets in New Delhi before the match against the Netherlands on Wednesday, October 25. But he still couldn’t find his way into the playing XI against the Dutch side.

Travis Head practicing in the Nets. pic.twitter.com/SHWWVFQJSO — Lakshya rajawat  (@Thakurlakshya25) October 23, 2023

The 29-year-old Head is making a quick recovery and is all set to make his ODI World Cup debut in the later parts of the tournament. If Travis Head returns, he will surely play at the top of the order, replacing Marsh, who had been opening the batting in his absence. This was something confirmed by Chief Selector George Bailey.

As quoted by Sen Cricket, the Australian batter said it would be a different mindset to bat at No.4. The right-handed batter also said that he will do anything the management requires in the tournament. “It’s a different sort of mindset, I think, when you come in at three to four.”

“So yeah, I got told if Travis was playing that I was going to be batting four.I’ll do whatever the team wants. I’ve got a pretty good record at three, so I was a bit shocked in a way, but I’ll do what I need to for the team,” Smith told the media.

In the ODI World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, Smith made 71 in 68 balls with nine fours and a six. In 29 World Cup games, Smith has scored 977 runs at an average of 42.47, with a century and nine fifties.

