ODI World Cup 2023: Washout During Warm-Ups Did Not Affect India’s Preparations, Says Jasprit Bumrah

Australia lead the head-to-head record against India in World Cup encounters with 8-4. India and Australia competed in a three-match series last month, where the hosts’ won 2-1.

Chennai: India speedster Jaspsrit Bumrah revealed that washed-out matches helped Indian players to relax and refresh during India vs Australia’s ODI World Cup 2023 opener clash. Australia captain Pat Cummins have already won the toss and opted to bat first in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Bumrah also revealed how India will deal with the heat during their fielding. The speedster said that we are looking forward to it and hopefully things go our way.

“I am feeling really good. I have been out for a while but now I have been playing for the last two months, feels good to be back and traveling with the team. It feels great to play in a home WC, you don’t get to play home WCs but we are the lucky ones. Australia are a very good side, we played them recently, and it is going to be a cracking contest. The feeling is quite relaxed, we have played a lot of cricket recently, when the warm up games were washed out, the players tried to relax and refresh. Basically the preparation stays the same, try and give your best, try to keep things simple and back your strengths, enjoy the occasion as you don’t get to play a lot of WCs. It is starting at 2 o clock, it is going to be a little hot but we are looking forward to it and hopefully things go our way” said Jasprit Bumrah.

Shubman Gill is not the part of India’s playing XI as the opener is not well and Mohammed Siraj is the part of India’s playing XI. India is also playing with three spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

Here is the playing XI of India and Australia:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

