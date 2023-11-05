Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023: WB Governor CV Anand Bose Returns IND Vs SA Complimentary Tickets, Opens ‘Janata Stadium’

ODI World Cup 2023: WB Governor CV Anand Bose Returns IND Vs SA Complimentary Tickets, Opens ‘Janata Stadium’

India will be playing South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday in an ODI World Cup 2023 match.

WB Governor CV Anand Bose (L) and India vs South Africa match tickets.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has reportedly sent back four complimentary tickets on Saturday for India’s ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens. The tickets were provided to Bose by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Bose’s act comes after several CAB life members complained about not getting complimentary tickets for the highly-anticipated encounter. Instead, he has arranged for a big screen for the game to be watched where 500 people can be accommodated on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Trending Now

“The governor has returned the complimentary tickets to CAB. He has decided to open a ‘Janata Stadium’ at the Raj Bhavan, where people can watch the match on a giant screen,” a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

You may like to read

The India vs South Africa match in Kolkata has grabbed the unwanted limelight for ticket black marketing. While the Kolkata Police nabbed an individual for selling Rs 2500 tickets for as high as Rs 11000, a Bangladeshi national was also caught in the act for selling Rs 900 worth tickets for Rs 5000.

It is also reported that since November 1, Kolkata Police have arrested 19 people for selling tickets at a higher price and seized 94 tickets from them. Those 94 tickets will nit be returned to CAB and the seats will remain empty during the match as the police said they need those as evidence before the court.

Meanwhile, CAB president Snehashis Ganguly has been summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection of black marketing of tickets. Snehashis is the elder brother of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who had also served as presidents of CAB and BCCI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.