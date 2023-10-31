Home

ODI World Cup 2023: ‘When Fakhar Plays For 20-30 Overs, Then It’s a Different Ball Game,’ Says Babar Azam

The Pakistan opener, Fakhar Zaman, amassed 81 runs against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman scored 81 runs against Bangladesh with seven sixes. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam heaped praise on Fakhar Zaman during the post-match presentation after his side crushed Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh by seven wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 31. The Pakistan captain said when Fakhar plays for 20–30 overs, then it would be a different ball game.

The left-handed Pakistan opener, Fakhar, made a memorable comeback in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament with a match-winning knock of 81 runs against Bangladesh. His knock was very important for the Pakistan team, as they have kept their hopes alive for reaching the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament.

During the post-match presentation, Babar spoke about Fakhar’s knock and praised him by saying that it would be a different ball game once the opener plays for 20–30 overs. The Pakistan skipper concluded by saying that they will try to win the next 2-3 matches, and this win will give them confidence in the coming matches.

“Yes, thank god. I think all credit goes to the boys. Everything clicked for us today. Yes, we all know that when Fakhar Zaman plays and plays for 20-30 overs, then it will be a different ball game.” Babar Azam said,

“Yes, we are trying to win the next 2-3 games, and we will check where we sit and will look forward to the rest. This win hopefully gives confidence in the coming matches,” he concluded.

With this brilliant victory, Pakistan broke their four-match losing streak in the ongoing tournament, moving up to 5th in the points table with 6 points. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup semifinal dream remained unfulfilled for Bangladesh.

Brief score: Bangladesh 204 (Litton Das 45, Mahmudullah 56; Shaheen Afridi 3-23) vs Pakistan 205/3 (Abdullah Shafique 68, Fakhar Zaman 81; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-60).

