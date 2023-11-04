Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Why 94 Seats Will Stay Empty At Eden Gardens During IND vs SA Clash? CHECK DEETS

Ahead of the high-voltage encounter between India and South Africa on Sunday, October 5, 94 seats will officially remain empty at the Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens will have 94 seats empty during the India vs. South Africa clash on Sunday. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Ahead of the high-voltage encounter between India and South Africa on Sunday, October 5, 94 seats will officially remain empty at the Eden Gardens stadium during the match because, in the last three days, Kolkata Police have made seizures against black marketeers who are trying to sell the tickets at several places and also at a higher price than the original price.

In the past few days, the Kolkata police have nabbed a few individuals for black-marketing India vs. South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match tickets. On November 2, a Bangladeshi national got into the business for quick money ahead of the high-octane clash in the City of Joy.

The person who was involved approached this correspondent on WhatsApp. The message came from a Bangladeshi mobile number with the country code +880.

Joint Commissioner (crime) Shankha Subhra Chakrabarty has said that the seized tickets would not be returned to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and those seats would have to be empty.

“These are crucial pieces of evidence in court. We need to establish the chain-when the tickets were bought online, the physical handling over of the tickets and, finally, the route taken that led to the tickets reaching the black marketeers,” said Chakrabarty.

India’s unbeaten campaign to the ODI World Cup campaign has received a massive hit with news that star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the remainder of the tournament after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

Pandya hurt his left ankle while bowling during India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune last month.

The Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for in the India squad, the ICC said on Saturday.

Krishna has just 19 white-ball appearances to his name for India and was last seen at the international level when he picked up the prized wicket of David Warner in taking 1/45 from nine overs against Australia just prior to the World Cup.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the player can be officially added to the squad.