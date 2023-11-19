Home

ODI World Cup 2023 ‘Winner India’: Fans Predict Winner Rohit & Co. With This Picture | Check Viral Tweets

Team India will face Australia in the final of ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: Cricket fans have already predicted that India will be the winner of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played against Australia at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India is currently on a winning streak as they have not lost a single game in the marquee event so far. On the other hand, Australia have lost two out of their nine games.

After seeing Rohit Sharma’s side on the World Cup 2023 final photo shoot. Rohit Sharma is on the left side and after seeing that fans started predicting that India would win their third ODI World Cup, here are the viral tweets:

All the captains on the left side of the trophy are World Cup winners. Now understand who is the winner India will win the World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tt3iPRU6pu — Mann ki Baat (@Atmanirbhar0) November 18, 2023

Having suffered from cramps in extreme Mumbai heat in the semi-final, team’s premier batter Virat Kohli skipped the optional net session for the second day in a row in order to remain fresh for the World Cup final against Australia here on Sunday.

En route his 50th ODI hundred, Kohli had battled cramps but later fielded for the better part of the semi-final against New Zealand.

With the Indian team having a hectic travel schedule, the support staff has nicely managed the workload of the players and hence Kohli, along with all the first eleven pacers, were given rest on the day. None of the three pacers or Kohli took part in the two pre-final sessions at Motera.

Skipper Rohit, for the second day in a row, had a long and hard look at the strip and felt that there was a slight difference from the track on which they played against Pakistan on October 14.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.