ODI World Cup 2023: ‘Yesterday When I came…,’ Says KL Rahul On Playing In Lucknow vs England

KL Rahul got injured while fielding in the Indian Premier League 2023 and had to stay away from the game for several months.

KL Rahul in action for India. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul described his emotions when he got injured during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while fielding in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. KL Rahul said that he is trying to forget that injury, and yesterday, when he came to the ground, the last memory of this ground was falling down and injuring himself.

Undefeated India is all set to take defending champions England in their next match at the ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 29 October.

During the pre-match conference, Lucknow Super Giants skipper (LSG) KL Rahul was asked about the same question to which he replied “I am trying to forget; you are reminding me again and again.”

The Indian wicketkeeper also said that he would be lying if this thought was not running into his head.

“I can’t say that it is not in my mind. Yesterday when I came to the ground, last memory of this ground is that – falling down and injuring myself. Hopefully, I can put that aside and I can make some better and happier memories to forget all of that,” Rahul further added.

“The injury that I had, it kept me out of the game for 4-5 months. That was a tough time. Whoever has an injury, if you ask anyone – they undergo surgery and to come back, it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of patience and you have to go through that which is not very easy,” the batter further added.

The right-handed batter made a stunning return after recovering from injury where he smashed a crucial century against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. When reporters asked him about the ups and downs in cricket, Rahul added “In cricket, whatever ups and downs happen, sometimes you score 100, sometimes you don’t, that success or failure you can handle but this painful time that is there, doing physio and coming back into cricket. That was tough.”

