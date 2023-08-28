Home

CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 25 Lakh Cash Reward For Odisha’s Kishore Jena After WAC Show

Kishore Jena finished fifth in the World Athletics Championships 2023 final after throwing his javelin to 84.77m. It was also his Personal Best.

Kishore Jena in action during the javelin final event at World Athletics Championships (Image: Twitter/Vineel Krishna)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a cash reward of Rs. 25 lakh for local javelin star, Kishore Jena, who became the first from the state to represent India in the final of the World Athletics Championship in Budapest. Kishore showcased remarkable prowess in achieving a commendable fifth-place finish with a new personal best of 84.77m on Sunday, highlighting his exceptional performance on the global stage.

A cadet of the Bhubaneshwar Sports Hostel and Odisha RF Athletics HPC, Jena is a two-time national champion and has a PB of 84.38m. The 25-year-old could not have travelled to Budapest had not Neeraj Chopra intervened to solve his visa issues.

Kishore’s participation is a remarkable feat for the athlete and a historic achievement in the sports history of Odisha. “Kishore Jena’s remarkable journey and exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest have not only brought glory to our state and nation but also inspired many athletes for years to come,” Patnaik said.

The Indian started with a 75.70m throw before breaching the 80m mark in his second attempt. He fouled on his third and threw his javelin 80.19m in his fourth. He achieved his PB in his fifth attempt to finish fifth on the 12-man list.

Odisha has been investing in sport a lot for the last five to six years and Kishore’s achievement on Sunday was one of the examples of hard work. In another first, three Indians finished in the top eight with Chopra (88.17m, gold), Kishore and DP Manu (84.14m, sixth). Never before did three Indians finish in top eight of an event in the World Atheltics Championships.

Target Asian Games

Kishore is certain that the invaluable experience that he gained by competing at the World meet will help him in getting better results at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. “I was a bit nervous as this was the biggest event of my career. I was apprehensive whether I would be able to hold my own or not. If you ask me, I am satisfied with my performance,” said Kishore.

Competing with a global star like Chopra is an event in itself but Jena said that the World Champion had been very helpful and encouraging. “Obviously, when the event is on, everyone is focussed on their respective performances. I had a not-so-great throw and I told him (Chopra) that I was a bit disappointed.

“He told me ‘Don’t worry. Forget it. It is gone now. Focus on the next throw and trust me you will do well’. It gave me a lot of confidence. It is a matter of pride that three of us were in the top six,” said Jena.

The focus now shifts to Hangzhou and Jena is confident of a podium finish. “The fear of big-ticket event is over after the Budapest championship. I believe this experience will come in handy in Hangzhou. Neeraj Chopra has started a movement and we all need to carry on the good work,” he concluded.

