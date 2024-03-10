Home

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates India's First Indoor Athletics Centre, State-Of-Art Indoor Aquatic Center In Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates India’s First Indoor Athletics Centre, State-Of-Art Indoor Aquatic Center In Bhubaneswar

The Indoor Athletics Centre features World Athletics certified Category 1 - 200m athletics track along with facilities for Pole Vault, long jump, High Jump, Shot Put etc.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik poses in front of the Indoor Aquatic Center at Kalinga Stadium.

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to Indian athletics and swimming, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, inaugurated India’s first Indoor Athletics Centre and Indoor Aquatic Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. He also laid the foundation stone for the Indoor Diving Centre. The Indoor Athletics Centre stands as India’s first capable of hosting indoor continental and regional championships. This world-class facility will be a training ground for the Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Centre, which has been producing young athletics champions.

The centre boasts a 10,000-square-meter track used in Olympics, marking a pioneering feat within the country. The centre includes a 200-meter synthetic track, an 80m+20m running track, and designated areas for long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and shot-put, each meticulously designed to meet specific athletic requirements.

Accommodating the needs of high-performance athletes, the facility features 60 twin-sharing rooms for those undergoing full-time coaching. Its iconic stature was solidified with the esteemed Category 1 certification from World Athletics in December 2023.

The Indoor Aquatic Centre features temperature controlled 50m Olympic size swimming pool and 25 m warm up pool with a seating capacity for 1000 spectators and can host international championships. fitness centre, sports recovery facility and accommodation facility with 26 twin sharing rooms.

The Central PSU – NALCO has contributed towards the construction of the Indoor Aquatics Center as a CSR funding. Patnaik also laid foundation stone for Indoor Diving Centre that will be built in the adjacent area. The Diving Centre will feature temperature controlled diving pool of 25 m, with an additional 5m for Synchronized Swimming and seating capacity for 500 spectators.

Speaking on this occasion, Patnaik, said “The new indoor facilities will provide our athletes to train and compete, round the year, without any external weather disturbances. We are confident that both Indoor Athletics Centre and the Aquatic Centre will certainly help set new standards for sporting excellence on both international and national stages. It also marks an important step further strengthening Odisha’s robust sports ecosystem and our partnership with Reliance Foundation, JSW & Inspire Institute of Sports.”

