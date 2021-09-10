Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist shuttler Pramod Bhagat with a cash award of Rs 6 crore at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here.Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat Gets Hero's Welcome in Home State Odisha

A Group-A level government job has also been offered to Bhagat. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Odisha Artist Creates Ganpati Idol With Over 5000 Matchsticks

On September 4, Bhagat won the badminton gold after beating Daniel Bethell of Great Britain 21-14, 21-17 in the men’s singles SL3 event in Tokyo. Also Read - Odisha: Jagannath Temple in Puri to Remain Open For Devotees on Saturdays From Sept 13

Congratulating Bhagat, Patnaik said, “It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate you on your outstanding achievement. Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how sports can uplift and empower lives. You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para-sportspersons to create their own destiny.”

CM @Naveen_Odisha felicitated #Odisha‘s Golden Boy and ace para shuttler @PramodBhagat83 with a cash award of ₹ 6 Cr who created history as India’s first Gold medal winner in #ParaBadminton at #Tokyo2020. He has also been offered a Group A level Government job. #OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/T4A3VCbxXH — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 10, 2021



He added that the state will continue to support Bhagat in his future journey.

The shuttler on his part expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Paralympic journey.

Earlier in the day, Bhagat was given a rousing welcome after he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.