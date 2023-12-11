Home

Odisha FC Makes Historic Entry into AFC Cup Knockouts with Qualification

Odisha FC secures Historic AFC Cup Knockout Berth with 1-0 win over Bashundhara Kings; Mourtada Fall's 59th Minute Goal Seals Victory.

Mourtada Fall celebrates after scoring the winner against Odisha FC. (Image: Twitter X)

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Odisha FC secures Historic AFC Cup Knockout Berth with 1-0 win over Bashundhara Kings; Mourtada Fall’s 59th Minute Goal Seals Victory.

In the passionate atmosphere of the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, the Kalinga Warriors made an intense start. In the 9th minute of the game, Odisha FC seized an opportunity when CY Goddard delivered a powerful cross from the right wing. However, despite being surrounded by three Bashundra defenders, Diego Mauricio couldn’t connect with the ball.

In the 10th minute of the game, Jerry.M made an amazing pass to Cy inside the box. Cy quickly sent a powerful cross that almost reached Diego, inches away from giving the home team the lead.

In the 26th minute of the match, Jahouh took their fourth corner opportunity, aiming for Roy Krishna with a header, but unfortunately, it landed on the roof of the net. Halftime score OFC 0-0 BK.

Just before halftime at 45+2 minutes, the Bangladeshi team’s Gafurov received a red card for a tackle from behind on Jahouh.

The second half began with intense energy as both teams showed no signs of holding back. Diego skillfully maneuvered past BDK defenders and took a shot, yet the keeper calmly collected the ball.

In the 59th minute, Mourtada Fall secured the crucial lead for the Kalinga Warriors with a decisive header. OFC 1-0 BK

Ahmed Jahouh sent in a corner from the right side in the 72nd minute, but Mourtada couldn’t connect with the ball and in the 83rd minute, Jahouh attempted a spectacular long-range shot from behind the midline. It sailed just over the crossbar.

Odisha FC after finishing top of the group stage have qualified for the zonal play-off semifinal, winning which will make them play the zonal final. Winning that will qualify Odisha FC for the inter-zonal playoff semifinal. Then the winner of that match will play the inter-zonal play-off final and on winning that will play the final.

