Odisha FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Cup Match Live For Free

AFC Cup, Odisha FC Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming: Get here all details of OFC vs BAS football match.

Diego Mauricio has been Odisha FC's top-scorer in AFC Cup. (Image: ISL)

Bhubaneswar: India’s Odisha FC will aim for a kill against Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings for a place in the Inter-Zone Semi-Final Playoff for the first time in their history of the AFC Cup. Coached by Sergio Lobera, Odisha FC are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and will look to rely on home advantage to get the desired result in this crunch game.

The Bhubaneswar-based outfit trail Basundhara Kings by one point in Group D but have momentum after securing three successive victories in the competition including their incredible 5-2 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the last match.

Odisha FC will rely on Brazilian Diego Mauricio, who has been their top-scorer in the AFC Cup with three goals. Mauricio was on the scoresheet the in Odisha FC’s last two outings in the competition. The other two teams in the group – Maziya FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant – have already been eliminated.

When and where Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings match in AFC Cup will be played?

The Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings match in AFC Cup will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 7:30 PM IST on Monday (December 11).

Which television channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings match in AFC Cup?

Sports18 will broadcast the Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings match in AFC Cup live in India.

Where to get live streaming of Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings match in AFC Cup?

Live streaming of Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings match in AFC Cup will be available in Jio Cinema in app and website.

Odisha FC vs Bashundhara Kings Predicted Line-Ups

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio

Bashundhara Kings: Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Bishwanath Ghosh, Tariq Kazi, Boburbek Yuldashev, Md Saad Uddin, Rakib Hossain, Sohel Rana, Miguel Figueira, Asror Gafurov, Mfon Udoh, Dori

