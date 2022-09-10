Kolkata: In an all ISL clash, Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC in the Qualifier 1 of the Durand Cup 2022 here at the Kishore Bharati Stadium on Saturday.Also Read - Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2022 Qualifier 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC ?

The Durand Cup match Odisha vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday (September 10) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United, Chennaiyin FC Qualify For Quarter Finals; ATK Mohun Bagan Knocked Out

Where is the Durand Cup match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC going to be played?

The Durand Cup match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC be played at Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata. Also Read - Neroca FC vs Chennaiyin, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV ?

The Durand Cup match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC in India?

The Durand Cup match Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will be live streamed on Voot.

SQUADS

Odisha FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Dylan da Silva, Narender Gahlot, Nikhil Prabhu, Carlos Delgado, Osama Malik, Shubham Sarangi, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Y. Denechandra Meitei, Sahil Panwar, Lalruatthara, Paul Ramfangzuava, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Victor Rodriguez, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Pedro Martin, Diego Mauricio, Nandakumar Sekhar, Akshunna Tyagi, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela Ralte, Michael Soosairaj.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Ali.