Goa: SC East Bengal will look to register their first win of this season's Indian Super League when they lock horns with high-flying Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Tuesday (November 30). Odisha FC, who won their first match 3-1 against Bengaluru FC courtesy Javi Hernandez's brace, will hope to continue their winning run while SC East Bengal will focus on bouncing back after a defeat to arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Here are the details of when and where to watch Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match on online and on TV.

When is the OFC vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match will take place on Tuesday, November 30 in India.

What is the timing of the OFC vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the OFC vs SCEB Hero ISL match being played?

The Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the OFC vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the OFC vs SCEB Hero ISL match ?

The Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Probable Playing XI

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Victor Mongil, Hector Rodas, Lalruatthara, Moirangthem, Javi Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jonathas de Jesus, Nandhakumar Sekar.

SC East Bengal: Suvam Sen, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Joyner Lourenco, Md Rafique, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh.