Bhubaneswar, Aug 29: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Odisha government on Monday felicitated 291 sportspersons with cash awards of Rs 2.12 crore for their spectacular performance in national and international events.

The state government felicitated the sports personalities from Odisha here at a special event held in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Commonwealth Games 2022 medal winners in hockey Amit Rohidas and Deep Grace Ekka were honoured by the Chief Minister. Amit received a cash award of Rs 75 lakh for winning silver while Deep received Rs 50 lakh for winning Bronze.

Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda for participation in CWG 2022, Padmini Rout for participation in FIDE Chess Olympiad, Dinesh Kumar for participation in CWG 2022 received Rs 7.5 lakh each from sports minister Tusharkanti Behera at the ceremony.

Similarly, chess player Saina Salonika received Rs 1.5 lakh, football player Tankadhar Bag received Rs 2 lakh, blind chess player Soundarya Pradhan received Rs 2 lakh, wheelchair fencers, V. Ramesh Rao, Rakhal Sethy received Rs 2 lakh and Malati Panure received Rs 3 lakhs from the minister for their achievements in international platforms.

Weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera and shooter Shriyanka Sadangi were conferred with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports and games by the CM.

