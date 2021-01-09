Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 MGM Odisha T20

In another nail-biting encounter of the ongoing MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Jaguars will take on Odisha Panthers at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on terrific Saturday. The MGM Odisha T20 ODJ v OPA match will start at 3:30 PM IST – January 9. Six teams will be competing in this tournament to take home the prestigious MGM Odisha T20 Cup. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on the 14th of January. The two sides are placed at opposite ends of the points table in the Odisha T20 table, as they have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament. Odisha Jaguars find themselves at the bottom of the points table after winning only once in nine games. They lost their previous game against Odisha Lions by seven wickets. Odisha Panthers, on the other hand, are comfortably sitting at the top of the Odisha T20 points table, having won seven of their eight games.

TOSS: The MGM Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Panthers will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODJ v OPA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ranjit Paikaray

Batsmen – Shamsul Khan, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav

All-rounders – Girija Rout (VC), Alok Chandra Sahoo (C)

Bowlers – Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera

ODJ v OPA Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Nihar Bhuyan, Bibhu Mallick (wk), Dibya Das, G Chandrasekhar, Girjia Rout (C), Manoj Kashyap, Abhijit Barik.

Odisha Panthers: Basant Mohanty (c), Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Abhishek Yadav, Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Nisikanta Rout, Sparsh Somani, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera, Ankit Singh, Pradeep Pradhan.

ODJ v OPA Squads

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chouhan, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Abhijit Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Kshyama Bal (wk) and Bibhu Mallick (wk).

Odisha Panthers: Krushna Barik (WK), Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty (C), Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak and Sidhant Jena.

