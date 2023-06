Home

ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, 8.30 AM IST June 19, Monday

TOSS – The Odisha Cricket League T20 Series match toss between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Panthers will take place at 8.00 AM IST

Time – June 19, Monday.

Venue: Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, 19 June.

ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Sujit Lenka (VC)

Batters: Abhishek Yadav (C), Aditya Rout, Sandeep Pattnaik and Shreyash Bharadwaj

All-Rounders: Govinda Poddar, Soubhagya Rout and Vageesh Sharma

Bowlers: Pappu Roy, Sobhandev Behera and Sunil Roul

ODJ vs OPA Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Jaguars Playing XI: Asish Parija, Biswa Muduli, Debabrata Pradhan, Jagyanjeet Sahu, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Govinda Poddar, Prashant Thakar, Soubhagya Rout, Vageesh Sharma, Sourav Gouda (Wk), Subhankar Biswas

Odisha Panthers Playing XI: Sandeep Patnaik, Maroju Prasanth, Aditya Rout, Prasanta Rana, Anil Parida, Abhishek Yadav, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Sujit Skhetra Lenka(wk), Dinesh Majhi, Shubham Kumar Singh(C), Ankitkar Jaiswal

Squads:

Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) Squad: Govinda Poddar, Pappu Roy, Sourav Gouda, Sunil Roul, Saurabh Kanojia, Asish Parija, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Prashant Thakar, Biswa Muduli, Subhankar Biswas, Santosh Yadav, Vageesh Sharma, Soubhagya Rout, Debabrata Pradhan, Sayed Zaki and Jagyanjeet Sahu

Odisha Panthers (OPA) Squad: Sujit Lenka, Abhishek Yadav, Sandeep Pattnaik, Amit Sahoo, Maroju Prasanth, Aditya Rout, Prashant Rana, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Dinesh Majhi, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Anil Parida, Tapas Das, Kishan Mohanty, Badal Biswal, Shubham Kumar Singh, Dilip K. Panda and Sobhandev Behera

