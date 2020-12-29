ODJ v OPU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Odisha T20

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 MGM Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODJ v OPU at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In another nail-biting encounter of the ongoing MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Jaguars will take on Odisha Pumas at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on terrific Tuesday. The MGM Odisha T20 ODJ v OPU match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 29. Six teams will be competing in this tournament to take home the prestigious MGM Odisha T20 Cup. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on the 14th of January. The 93 best players have been selected from the recently concluded Senior Men Inter-District T20 League, in which 37 affiliated units participated, to play in the MGM Odisha T20 League. Jaguars suffered a six-wicket loss to Odisha Cheetahs in their opening game of the season. Pumas suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of the Odisha Panthers. Odisha Pumas could only score 141 runs and the Panthers romped to victory in style in just 15.3 overs.

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODJ v OPU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kameshwar Barik

Batsmen – Sunil Sahoo, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shamsul Khan, Abhinash Nayak

All-rounders – Prayash Singh, Girija Rout, Pratik Das

Bowlers – Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Jitendra Thapa

ODJ v OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad.

ODJ v OPU Squads

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Kshyama Bal, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

Odisha Pumas: Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Pravin Tirkey, Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Arainda Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gocchayat, Prasantha Rana, Kameshwar Barik and Soubhagya R Mohanty.

