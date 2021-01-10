ODL vs ODC Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Odisha T20

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODL vs ODC at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no. 29 of MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Cheetahs will take on Odisha Lions at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday. The Odisha T20 ODL vs ODC match will start at 3:30 PM IST – January 10. Odisha Lions have played great cricket in this year's competition. They managed to turn things around recently and have won their last two games. The Lions have four wins in their last five matches and they beat the Odisha Jaguars by 7 wickets in their previous match. In their previous meeting, Odisha Cheetahs beat the Odisha Lions by 11 runs. On the other hand, Odisha Cheetahs managed to end their three-game losing streak in their previous game. They have won two of their last five matches, including a victory against the Odisha Pumas last time out.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Cheetahs and Odisha Lions will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODL vs ODC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sujit Skhetra Lenka

Batters – Ramachandra Behera, Anurag Sarangi, Bikash Rout

All-Rounders – Abhishek Raut (VC), Rakesh Pattanaik (C), Deepak Behera

Bowlers – Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Shibasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

ODL vs ODC Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Cheetahs: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik.

ODL vs ODC Squads

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Cheetahs: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral.

