Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODL vs ODJ at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no. 25 of MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Jaguars will take on Odisha Lions at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Friday. The Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ match will start at 3:30 PM IST – January 8. Odisha Lions have played some amazing cricket in the competition. However, they have managed to win just three out of their last five matches. Their last win came against Odisha Jaguars, whom they beat by 4 wickets. Odisha Jaguars are currently in a slump. They are winless in their last two games and would want to turn the script around.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Lions will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODL vs ODJ My Dream11 Team

Sujith Lenka, Bikash Rout, Rasmi Sahoo, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo (VC), Manoj Kashyap, Nauttam Bhanja, Girija Rout.

ODL vs ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik.

ODL vs ODJ Squads

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

