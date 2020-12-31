ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODL vs ODJ at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no.4 of Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Jaguars will take on Odisha Lions at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday. The Odisha T20 ODL vs ODJ match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 31. Odisha Lions have had one win so far in the tournament, Odisha Jaguars are yet to open their account in this tournament. Odisha Lions didn't have a great start to this season of the Odisha T20 League. They lost their first two games after batting first. However, their bowlers put up an excellent show in the third game against Odisha Pumas. On the other hand, Odisha Jaguars have lost all their three games of Odisha T20 Cricket League so far. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Lions will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODL vs ODJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sujit Skhetra Lenka

Batsmen – Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal

All-rounders – Rakesh Pattanaik (C), Deepak Behera, Girija Rout

Bowlers – S Sahoo, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap (VC)

ODL vs ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Rahul Choudhary, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik.

ODL vs ODJ Squads

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

