ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Friday, 1.30 PM IST June 16, Friday

Here is the Odisha Cricket League T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20: All You Need To Know

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, Playing 11s For Today's Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Friday, June 16, 1.30 PM IST June 1, Friday.

TOSS – The Odisha Cricket League T20 Series match toss between Odisha Lions and Odisha Jaguars will take place at 1.00 PM IST

Time – June 16, Friday.

Venue: Driems Ground in Cuttack on Friday, 16 June.

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Sawan Paharia (VC)

Batters: Asish Parija, Jagyanjeet Sahu and Shreyash Bharadwaj

All-Rounders: Binayak Sahoo, Raj Kishan (C) Patel and Subham Satrajit

Bowlers: B Shiva, Jayanta Behera, Pappu Roy and Sumit Moharana

ODL vs ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions : Krushna Barik, Debabrata Pradhan, Biswajit Mallick , Ramachandra Behera, Biplab Samantray, Nishikant Rout, Mushtaq Beg, Pradipta Das, Pradeep Pradhan, Milan Samal , Ritesh Priyaranjan

Odisha Jaguars: Sourav Gouda, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Asish Parija, Biswa Muduli, Vageesh Sharma, Govinda Poddar, Soubhagya Rout, Prashant Thakar, Pappu Roy, Sunil Roul, Santosh Yadav

Squads:

Odisha Lions (ODL): Govinda Poddar, Pappu Roy, Sourav Gouda, Sunil Roul, Saurabh Kanojia, Asish Parija, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Prashant Thakar, Biswa Muduli, Subhankar Biswas, Santosh Yadav, Vageesh Sharma, Soubhagya Rout, Debabrata Pradhan, Sayed Zaki and Jagyanjeet Sahu

Odisha Jaguars (ODJ): Jayanta Behera, Subhranshu Senapati, Raj Kishan Patel, B Shiva, Nihar Bhuyan, Nirbishankar Barik, Om Munde, Sawan Paharia, Manas Nayak, Binayak Sahoo, Raghunath Malla, Ayashkant Sahoo, Sumit Moharana, Subham Satrajit and Ramesh Behera

