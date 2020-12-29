Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODL vs OPA at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no.4 of the MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Panthers will take on Odisha Lions at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Tuesday. The Odisha T20 ODL vs OPA match will start at 3:30 PM IST – December 29. Odisha Panthers kicked off their tournament with a win against the Odisha Pumas. The Panthers chased down 142-run target in just 15.3 overs while losing just one wicket. Odisha Lions, on the other hand, narrowly lost their first match by the Odisha Tigers. They have a well-balanced squad and will want to turn things around when the two sides meet.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Panthers and Odisha Lions will take place at 3 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODL vs OPA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ranjit Paikaray

Batsmen – Ankit Singh, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout

All-rounders – Rakesh Pattanaik (C), Alok Chandra Sahoo, Sidhant Jena

Bowlers – Pradeep Pradhan, Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Basant Mohanty

ODL vs OPA Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Panthers: Ankit Singh, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Sidhant Jana, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak.

ODL vs OPA Squads

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Panthers: Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak, Sidhant Jena.

