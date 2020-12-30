ODL vs OPU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Odisha T20 Cricket League

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 Cricket League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODL vs OPU at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no.8 of MGM Odisha T20 Cricket League tournament, Odisha Pumas will take on Odisha Lions at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Wednesday. The Odisha T20 Cricket League ODL vs OPU match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 30. Lions opened their Odisha Cricket League campaign with a loss. In their second match against Odisha Panthers, they were beaten by seven wickets. Batting first, they managed 129 runs in that game. However, their opponents got to the target in just 17.3 overs. Meanwhile, Odisha Pumas also suffered a loss in their first match of the Odisha T20 League tournament. They suffered a heavy defeat by nine wickets. Also Read - ODT v ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 MGM Odisha T20 2020 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 3:30 PM IST December 30 Wednesday

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODL vs OPU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sujit Shetra Lenka

Batsmen – Swastik Samal, Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana (C)

All-rounders – Prayash Singh (VC), Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera

Bowlers – Tukuna Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Alok Mangaraj

ODL vs OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Saroj Panda, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Biswabhusan Bihari, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Soubhagya Mohanty, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Prashantha Rana, Pratik Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Debashis Makakud, Badal Nishad, Tukuna Sahoo.

ODL vs OPU Squads

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.

