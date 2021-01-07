ODL vs OPU Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Odisha T20

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODL vs OPU at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In match no.24 of MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Pumas will take on Odisha Lions at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday. The Odisha T20 ODL vs OPU match will start at 3:30 PM IST – January 7. Lions opened their Odisha Cricket League campaign with a loss. In their second match against Odisha Panthers, they were beaten by seven wickets. Batting first, they managed 129 runs in that game. However, their opponents got to the target in just 17.3 overs. Odisha Lions have won three of their five games and are third in the points table. They succumbed to Odisha Panthers by two wickets while defending a below-par total of 118 runs in their last match. Odisha Pumas, on the other hand, are second in the Odisha T20 points table, with five wins from their seven games. They comfortably chased down a meagre total of 113 runs against Odisha Jaguars in their previous game to register a fourth consecutive victory in the Odisha T20 tournament.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Lions and Odisha Pumas will take place at 3 PM IST – January 7.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODL vs OPU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sujit Shetra Lenka

Batsmen – B Rout, P Rana, S Patnaik, A Nayak

All-rounders – R Pattanaik, D Behera, PK Singh

Bowlers – Tukuna Sahoo, Badal Nishad, Sibhasish Sahoo

ODL vs OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Ajay Goura, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Pumas: Dhiraj Singh, Arainda Singh (C), Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Pratik Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Purnachandra Majhi, Soubhagya R Mohanty (wk).

ODL vs OPU Squads

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.

