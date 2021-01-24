ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODP-W vs ODG-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: After the successful completion of the MGM Odisha T20 league, it's time to shift our focus to the women version of the competition. In match no. 6 of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League – Odisha Purple will square off against Odisha Green at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The Odisha Women's T20 ODP-W vs ODG-W match will start at 7 PM IST – January 24. It is believed that the league will serve as a selection tournament for the players ahead of the BCCI domestic season which will start from mid-February.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Purple and Odisha Green will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 24.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODP-W vs ODG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pragyan Mohanty

Batsmen – Sushree Anita Singh, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu

All-rounders – Rasnara Parwin (C), Subhra Niranjana Swain (VC), Madhusmita Behera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana

Bowlers – Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, D Janaki Reddy

ODP-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera (C), Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, D Janaki Reddy, Sakina Khatun.

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.

ODP-W vs ODG-W Squads

Odisha Purple: Priyankavee Muduli, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Joyce Nayak, Monalisa Raut, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Prathana Pratisruti, Subhra Niranjana Swain.

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mohato, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Sarojini Giri, Sumitra Sahoo.

