ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions MGM Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODP-W vs ODR-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: In match no. 10 of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League – Odisha Purple will square off against Odisha Red at the KIIT Stadium. The Odisha Women's T20 ODP-W vs ODR-W match will start at 9 AM IST – January 27. Both teams have played four games each so far. While Odisha Purple have been in top form, Odisha Red have been inconsistent. Be it with the bat or ball, Odisha Purple have delivered consistently and emerged as the team to beat this season. Odisha Purple are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Odisha Red haven't had the greatest of starts, losing two games on the trot to begin the tournament. However, they bounced back in style to beat Odisha Yellow and Odisha Green in their next two games.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red will take place at 8.30 AM IST – January 27.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODP-W vs ODR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Monalisa Rout

Batsmen – Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Kajal Jena

All-rounders – Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera

Bowlers – D Janaki Reddy, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence

ODP-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Sarita Mehera (C), Rani Tudu, Monalisa Raut (wk), Subhra N Swain, D Janaki Reddy, G M Alakananda, Roshni Bagarty, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priyadarshani, Subhasmita Acharya, Puja Rani Das.

Odisha Red: Madhuri Mehta (C), Kajal Jena, Tanmayee Behera, Silpa Swain (wk), Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Preeti Priyadarsini, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Swarnalata Nayak.

ODP-W vs ODR-W Squads

Odisha Purple: Priyankavee Muduli, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Joyce Nayak, Monalisa Raut, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Prathana Pratisruti, Subhra Niranjana Swain.

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Akankshya Baral, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena.

