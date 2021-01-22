ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODP-W vs ODR-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: After the successful completion of MGM Odisha T20 league, it’s time to shift our focus to the women version of the competition. In the opening game of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League – Odisha Purple will square off against Odisha Red at the KIIT Stadium. The Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODR-W match will start at 3 PM IST – January 22. It is believed that the league will serve as a selection tournament for the players ahead of the BCCI domestic season which will start from mid-Februray. Here is the Dream11 Team Predictions for ODP-W vs ODR-W match 1 in MGM Odisha Women’s T20. Also Read - SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For BBL 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Match 48 Today's Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

TOSS: The Odisha Women’s T20 toss between Odisha Red and Odisha Purple will take place at 2.30 PM IST – January 22. Also Read - Dream11 HUR vs SCO Team Prediction And Hints For BBL 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Match 47 Today's Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers

Time: 3 PM IST Also Read - BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 11 AM IST January 22 Friday

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODP-W vs ODR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Silpa Swain

Batsmen – Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu

All-rounders – Rajashree Swain, Madhusmita Behera (vc), Subhra Niranjana Swain

Bowlers – Namrata Raghubansi, SB Lorence, Subhasmita Acharya

ODP-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Monalisa Raut, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Madhusmita Behera, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda.

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda, Malati Murmu.

ODP-W vs ODR-W Squads

Odisha Purple: Priyankavee Muduli, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Joyce Nayak, Monalisa Raut, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Prathana Pratisruti, Subhra Niranjana Swain.

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Akankshya Baral, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODR-W Dream11 Team/ ODP-W Dream11 Team/ Odisha Red Dream11 Player List/ Odisha Purple Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.