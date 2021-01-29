ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODP-W vs ODV-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: In match no. 18 of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League – Odisha Purple will square off against Odisha Violet at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The Odisha Women’s T20 ODP-W vs ODV-W match will start at 1 PM IST – January 30. In their first face-off, Odisha Purple dominated Odisha Violet as they easily chased down the target of 72 runs with nine wickets in hand. With the momentum on their side, Purple will look to win the remaining matches to cement their place at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Odisha Violet, won their previous battle against Odisha Yellow by eight wickets. They have won four out of their sevem games and are placed at the second position, just behind Purple on the points table. Here is the Dream11 Team Predictions for ODP-W vs ODV-W Match 18 in MGM Odisha Women’s T20. Also Read - IPL 2021 | VIVO Set to Withdraw as Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League, BCCI to Add Partners: Report

TOSS: The Odisha Women’s T20 toss between Odisha Violet and Odisha Purple will take place at 12.30 PM IST – January 30. Also Read - ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 17: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 9 AM IST January 30 Saturday

Time: 1 PM IST Also Read - FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Indian Super League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 29 Friday

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODP-W vs ODV-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rasmita Chinara

Batsmen – Anjali Singh, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu

All-rounders – Madhusmita Behera (C), Kalpana Nayak (VC), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Subhra N Swain

Bowlers – D Janaki Reddy, Tarana Pradhan, Puja Rani Das

ODP-W vs ODV-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Monalisa Rout (wk), Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Subhra N Swain, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Madhusmita Behera (C), Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun.

Odisha Violet: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara (wk), Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Lopa Pattnaik, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Kavya Das.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Squads

Odisha Purple: Priyankavee Muduli, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Joyce Nayak, Monalisa Raut, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Prathana Pratisruti, Subhra Niranjana Swain.

Odisha Violet: Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODV-W Dream11 Team/ ODP-W Dream11 Team/ Odisha Violet Dream11 Player List/ Odisha Purple Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.