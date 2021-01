ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Yellow Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODP-W vs ODY-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: In the tenth match of the ongoing Odisha Women's T20 tournament, Odisha Purple, the table toppers, will be up against Odisha Yellow who are third in the points table. Purple have won all their three matches while Yellow have one win from their three matches.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Purple and Odisha Yellow will take place at 12.30 PM IST – January 26.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODP-W vs ODY-W My Dream11 Team

D Janaki Reddy (captain), Sangita Khadia (vice-captain), Monalisa Raut, Sarita Mehera, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Banalata Mallick, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sujata Mallick

ODP-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, D Janaki Reddy, Monalisa Rout, Roshni Bagarty, Leona Priyadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Banalata Mallick

Odisha Yellow: Sasmita Mahalik, Pooja Kumari, Kusum Tiria, Sangita Khadia, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Barsarani Singh, Laxmipriya Naik, Sujata Mallick, Sriya Chakra, Rajeswaari Jena, Ananya Mishra

ODP-W vs ODY-W Squads

Odisha Purple: Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, D Janaki Reddy, Sakina Khatun, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, Subhasmita Acharya, Joyce Nayak

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan

