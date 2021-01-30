ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction MGM Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Red vs Odisha Green Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODR-W vs ODG-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: In match no. 19 of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League – Odisha Red will square off against Odisha Green at the KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The Odisha Women's T20 ODR-W vs ODG-W match will start at 9 AM IST – January 31. Coming from a win in their last game against Odisha Yellow, Odisha Red will start on a confident note when they lock horns with Odisha Green in the upcoming game. Currently, they are sitting on the second position on the points table with 20 points in their bag. On the other hand, Odisha Green lost their previous meeting against Odisha Red, as they failed to defend a total of 100 runs. They have won only two out of their seven games and are placed at the penultimate position on the points table.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Green and Odisha Red will take place at 8.30 AM IST – January 31.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODR-W vs ODG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Silpa Swain, Pragyan Mohanty (VC)

Batsmen – Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sushree Anita Singh

All-rounders – Rasnara Parwin, Tanmayee Behera (C), Rajashree Swain

Bowlers – Rameswari Naik, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rani Kumar Prasad

ODR-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral (wk), Madhuri Mehta (C), Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda.

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty (C/wk), Sumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Nidhi Singh, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

ODR-W vs ODG-W Squads

Odisha Red: Akankshya Baral, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Meheta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Preeti Priyadarsini, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak.

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mohato, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Sarojini Giri, Sumitra Sahoo.

