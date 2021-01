ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team

TOSS: The Odisha Women’s T20 toss between Odisha Red and Odisha Violet will take place at 8.30 AM IST – January 28. Also Read - ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Predictions Odisha Women's T20 Match 12: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green January 27 Wednesday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - HAR vs BRD Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Quarterfinal 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Haryana vs Baroda at Sardar Patel Stadium at 12 PM IST January 27 Wednesday

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODR-W vs ODV-W My Dream11 Team

Tanmayee Behera (captain), Kalpana Nayak (vice-captain), Silpa Swain, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Kajal Jena, Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak, Tarana Pradhan

ODR-W vs ODV-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence

Odisha Violet: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasnat Swain

ODR-W vs ODV-W Full Squads

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Padmini Barik

Odisha Violet: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasnat Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Kavya Das

