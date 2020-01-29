Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 69 ODS vs FCG at Kalinga Stadium: Odisha FC will look to maintain their unbeaten record at the Kalinga Stadium when they play FC Goa on Wednesday. Josep Gombau’s side saw their four-match winning streak being brought to a halt in Bengaluru when they went down 3-0 to Bengaluru FC last week. The club has since signed striker Manuel Onwu on-loan from Bengaluru after Aridane Santana was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Odisha FC are placed fourth on the table and a win would help consolidate their position as the Indian Super League (ISL) enters its business end. Interestingly, Odisha FC are yet to score a goal in four matches against the top three teams, namely ATK, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

On the other hand, Goa have suffered two defeats in their last two matches away from home. Coach Sergio Lobera will be keen to ensure that his side do not suffer a blip on Wednesday evening when they will miss the services of midfielder Ahmed Jahouh. The onus will once again be on Hugo Boumous, who has scored six goals and assisted four this season. Edu Bedia is expected to be named in the line-up which would mean more creativity for the visitors in the middle of the park.

The match between Odisha FC and FC Goa will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Wednesday (January 29). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Odisha FC vs FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

My Dream11 Team

Francisco Dorronosoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Brandon Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Manvir-Singh, Ferran Corominas.

ODS vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Diawandou Diagne, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.

ODS vs FCG SQUADS

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh.

Odisha FC: Diawandou Diagne, Dorronsoro, Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami, Lalchhuan Mawia, Amit Tudu, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Gaurav Bora, Bikramjit Singh, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Martín Pérez Guedes, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Romeo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FCG Dream11 Team/ ODS Dream11 Team/ FC Goa Dream11 Team/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.