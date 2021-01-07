ODT v ODJ Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 MGM Odisha T20

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODT v ODJ at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of MGM MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Tigers will take on Odisha Jaguars at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday. The MGM Odisha T20 ODT v ODJ match will start at 7:30 PM IST – January 7. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on January 19. Odisha Tigers and Odisha Jaguars will face each other for the second time in the ongoing competition. In their first meeting, Odisha Tigers beat Odisha Jaguars by defending the total of 128 runs. So far, the Jaguars have won only one game in this competition and have been rooted on the points table with only two points in their bag. Tigers, on the other hand, managed to win two out of their last five matches and will look forward to winning this game as well as it will increase their chances of getting qualified for the playoffs.

TOSS: The MGM Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Jaguars will take place at 7 PM IST – January 7.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODT v ODJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Batsmen – Debasish Ashok Samantray, Rupak Pradhan, Rashmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan

All-rounders – Nirbishankar Barik (C), Girija Rout

Bowlers – B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi, Manoj Kashyap (VC), Lagnajit Samal

ODT v ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: Rupak Pradhan, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (C), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Girjia Sankar Barik, Minal Parida.

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout (C), Rashmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Kshyama Bal (wk), Rahul Choudhary, Abhijit Barik, Dibya Das.

ODT v ODJ Squads

Odisha Tigers: Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal, Rakesh Gochhayat, Uttsab Bhoi, Girija Barik, Samir Mandal, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das.

Odisha Jaguars: Rahul Choudhary, G Chandrasekhar, Kshyama Bal, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan, Girija Rout, Dibya Ranjan Das, Anwesh Das, Sunil Sahoo, Bibhu Mallick, Lagnajit Samal.

