ODT v ODJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODT v ODJ at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of MGM MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Tigers will take on Odisha Jaguars at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Wednesday. The MGM Odisha T20 ODT v ODJ match will start at 3:30 PM IST – December 30. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on January 19. While Odisha Tigers have won one game, Odisha Jaguars are yet to open their account in this tournament. Tigers have had an indifferent start to this season. They suffered a narrow seven-run loss against Odisha Cheetas as they failed to chase down a target of 155. On the other hand, Odisha Jaguars have suffered two back-to-back losses. In their first game, they failed to defend 143 against the Odisha Cheetas, who chased the target down with seven balls to spare.

TOSS: The MGM Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Jaguars will take place at 3 PM IST – December 30.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODT v ODJ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – D Chakrabarty

Batsmen – A Naik, D Ashok Samantray, S Khan, S Sahoo

All-rounders – A Khan-I, G Rout

Bowlers – S Majhi, S Das, M Kashyap, L Samal

ODT v ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Girija Sankar Barik, Debasish Ashok Samantray (C), Amin Khan, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Harshit Rathod, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Jaguars: Sunil Sahoo, Kshyama Bal (wk), Girjia Rout (C), Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Nihar Bhuyan.

ODT v ODJ Squads

Odisha Tigers: Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal, Rakesh Gochhayat, Uttsab Bhoi, Girija Barik, Samir Mandal, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das.

Odisha Jaguars: Rahul Choudhary, G Chandrasekhar, Kshyama Bal, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Rasmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chauhan, Girija Rout, Dibya Ranjan Das, Anwesh Das, Sunil Sahoo, Bibhu Mallick, Lagnajit Samal.

