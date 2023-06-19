ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Playing 11s For Today's Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, 1.30 PM IST June 19, Monday
Here is the Odisha Cricket League T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, ODT vs ODL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ODT vs ODL Playing 11s Odisha Cricket League T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Odisha Cricket League T20 Series.
ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Here is the Odisha Cricket League T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, ODT vs ODL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ODT vs ODL Playing 11s Odisha Cricket League T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Odisha Cricket League T20 Series. ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, June 19, 1.30 PM IST Monday.
TOSS – The Odisha Cricket League T20 Series match toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Lions will take place at 1.30 PM IST
Time – June 19, Monday.
Venue: Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, 19 June.
ODT vs ODL Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Manas Nayak
Batters: Amin Iqbal, Biswajit Mallick (C), Raghunath Malla (VC), Rama Behera and Subhranshu Senapati
All-Rounders: Nirbishankar Barik and Raj Kishan Patel
Bowlers: B Shiva, Jayanta Behera and Pradeep Pradhan
ODT vs ODL Probable Playing XIs
Odisha Tigers (ODT) Possible Playing 11: 1. Sawan Paharia(WK), 2. Subranshu Senapati(C), 3. Om T Munde, 4. Rajkishan Patel, 5. Subham Satrajit, 6. Binayak Sahoo, 7. B Shiva, 8. Raghunath Malla, 9. Ayashkant Sahoo, 10. Nihar Bhuyan, 11. Sumit Moharana
Odisha Lions (ODL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Krushna Barik(WK), 2. Debabrata Pradhan, 3. Ramachandra Behera, 4. Biswajit Mallick, 5. Amin Iqbal, 6. Nishikant Rout, 7. Biplab Samantray, 8. Mushtaq Beg, 9. Pradeep Pradhan, 10. Krishna Palai, 11. Milan Samal
Squads:
Odisha Tigers (ODT) Squad: Sawan Paharia(WK), Subranshu Senapati(C), Om T Munde, Rajkishan Patel, Subham Satrajit, Binayak Sahoo, B Shiva, Raghunath Malla, Ayashkant Sahoo, Nihar Bhuyan, Sumit Moharana, Manas Ranjan Nayak(WK), Jayanta Behera, Ramesh Behera, Nirbishankar Barik
Odisha Lions (ODL) Squad: Krushna Barik(WK), Debabrata Pradhan, Ramachandra Behera, Biswajit Mallick, Amin Iqbal, Nishikant Rout, Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg, Pradeep Pradhan, Krishna Palai, Milan Samal, Ritesh Priyaranjan, Pradipta Das, Pushkar Raj, Ranjit Singh-III, Aasirwad Swain(WK)
