ODT vs ODL Odisha T20 Cricket League Match 4: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions T20 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 7:30 PM IST December 28 Monday:

Following a loss in their tournament opener yesterday, Odisha Tigers will look to come back strongly in their second match as they take on Odisha Lions in the Odisha T20 on Monday.

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 Cricket League

ODT vs ODL Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Match 4

Date: 28th December 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Wicket-keepers: D Chakraborty, S Lenka

Batsmen: A Naik, DA Samantray, S Samal, B Rout

All-rounder: A Khan-I, R Pattanaik

Bowlers: B Shiva, S Majhi, S Das

SQUADS

Odisha Tigers XI

Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida & Samir Mandal.

Odisha Lions XI

Deepak Behera, Alok Mangaraj, Sujit Lenka, Swastik Samal, Chinmay Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhisek Giri, Biswabhushan Bihari, Durgaprasad Behera & Ansuman Tripathy.

