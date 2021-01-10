ODT v OPA Dream11 Tips And Predictions MGM Odisha T20

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODT v OPA at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of MGM MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Tigers will take on Odisha Panthers at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday. The MGM Odisha T20 ODT v OPA match will start at 7:30 PM IST – January 10. It's the last league stage match of the tournament. Odisha Tigers are currently fourth in the points table courtesy of four wins from nine matches. They are coming off a loss in their previous game against Odisha Pumas. However, with a win in this match will help them to reach the number one spot in the standings. The Tigers will also guarantee themselves a place in the semis. Odisha Panthers, on the other hand, are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table, winning eight of their nine games. They defeated Odisha Jaguars in their previous game by four runs.

TOSS: The MGM Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Panthers will take place at 7 PM IST – January 10.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODT v OPA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Batsmen – Debasish Ashok Samantray, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav

All-rounders – Alok Chandra Sahoo (C), Amin Khan

Bowlers – Pradeep Pradhan, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi (VC), Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak

ODT v OPA Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: Rupak Pradhan, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (C), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (WK), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Minal Parida, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Ankit Singh, Nisikanta Rout, Abhishek Yadav, Shubham Nayak, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Basant Mohanty (C), Krushna Barik, Jayanta Behera.

ODT v OPA Squads

Odisha Tigers: Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal, Rakesh Gochhayat, Uttsab Bhoi, Girija Barik, Samir Mandal, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das.

Odisha Panthers: Krushna Barik (WK), Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty (C), Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak and Sidhant Jena.

