ODT v OPU Dream11 Tips And Predictions MGM Odisha T20

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODT v OPU at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of MGM MGM Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Tigers will take on Odisha Pumas at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Saturday. The MGM Odisha T20 ODT v OPU match will start at 7:30 PM IST – January 9. Both teams are in good form and are coming into this Odisha Cricket League game with wins behind them. Odisha Tigers have been inconsistent in this season so far – they have won four games and lost as many to find themselves fourth in the points table with 16 points. Meanwhile, this is the last league game in the tournament for Odisha Pumas. They have been in good form and have built up some solid momentum. However, they seem to be shaken a bit, as they've lost consecutive games. Nevertheless, with 20 points under their belt, Pumas are at the third in the Odisha T20 League points table. A win in this game will assure them a place in the semifinals.

TOSS: The MGM Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Pumas will take place at 7 PM IST – January 9.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODT v OPU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dibyashakti Chakrabarty

Batsmen – Sandeep Patnaik, Prasantha Rana, Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Ashok Samantray

All-rounders – Prayash K Singh (C)

Bowlers – Tukuna Sahoo (VC), B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi, Rajkishan Patel, Dhiraj Singh

ODT v OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: Rupak Pradhan, Debasish Samantray (C), Amin Khan, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (wk), Samir Mandal, Rajkishan Patel, Harshit Rathod, Minal Parida, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Pumas: Sandeep Pattnaik, Kameswar Barik (wk), Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Aravinda Singh (C), Prayash Singh, Pratik Das, Dhiraj Singh, Soubhagya Mohanty, Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa.

ODT v OPU Squads

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud..

