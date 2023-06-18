ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Here is the Odisha Cricket League T20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, ODT vs OPU Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ODT vs OPU Playing 11s Odisha Cricket League T20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS Odisha Cricket League T20 Series. ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Odisha Cricket League T20 Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Driems Ground in Cuttack on Sunday, June 18, 1.30 PM IST June 18, Sunday.
TOSS – The Odisha Cricket League T20 Series match toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Pumas will take place at 1.00 PM IST
Time – June 18, Sunday.
Venue: Driems Ground in Cuttack on Sunday, 18 June.
ODT vs OPU Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: B Samal (C)
Batters: S Senapati (VC), R Pattanaik, S Mohapatra
All-rounders: S Samal, R Patel, R Behera
Bowlers: B Shiva, Jayanta Behera, Pappu Roy and Sumit Moharana
ODT vs OPU Probable Playing XIs
Odisha Tigers: 1.Sawan Paharia(WK), 2. Subranshu Senapati(C), 3. Om T Munde, 4. Rajkishan Patel, 5. Subham Satrajit, 6. Manas Ranjan Nayak(WK), 7. Ramesh Behera, 8. Nirbishankar Barik, 9. B Shiva, 10. Nihar Bhuyan, 11. Jayanta Behera
Odisha Pumas: 1.Bikram Samal(WK), 2. Saideep Mohapatra, 3. Rakesh Pattanaik, 4. Debasish Ashok Samantray, 5. Anshuman Mishra, 6. Niranjan Gouda, 7. Pankaj Senapati, 8. Swastik Samal, 9. Sushil Barik, 10. Rahul Choudhary, 11. Jamala Mohapatra
