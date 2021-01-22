ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions MGM Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODV-W vs ODG-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: After the successful completion of MGM Odisha T20 league, it’s time to shift our focus to the women version of the T20 competition. In the second game of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League – Odisha Violet will be up against Odisha Green at the KIIT Stadium. The Odisha Women’s T20 ODV-W vs ODG-W match will start at 7 PM IST – January 22. The tournament provides an excellent opportunity for the youngsters to show off their skills in their department and prove themselves that they are ready to face the upcoming challenges of the league. As both teams will be playing their first match of the season, teams wouldn’t have enough stuff about the behavior of the pitch and playing conditions. Here is the Dream11 Team Predictions for ODV-W vs ODG-W Match 2 in MGM Odisha Women’s T20. Also Read - ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 3 PM IST January 22 Friday

TOSS: The Odisha Women’s T20 toss between Odisha Green and Odisha Violet will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 22. Also Read - SIX vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Hints For BBL 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Match 48 Today's Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

Time: 7 PM IST Also Read - Dream11 HUR vs SCO Team Prediction And Hints For BBL 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Match 47 Today's Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODV-W vs ODG-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Pragyan Mohanty (VC)

Batsmen – Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma

All-rounders – Rasnara Parwin, Sushree Dibyadharshini (C)

Bowlers – Ankita Giri, Lipika Mohato, Rani Kumar Prasad, Tarana Pradhan

ODV-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Violet: Kavya Das, Anjali Singh, Radhika Sharma, Sushree Dibyadharshini, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Lopa Pattnaik, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta.

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mohato, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

ODV-W vs ODG-W Squads

Odisha Violet: Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Odisha Green: Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisanvi, Sarojini Giri, Sushree Anita Singh, Pragyan Mohanty, Sumitra Sahoo, Nidhi Singh, Nistha Dutta, Rasanara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparana Rani Sahoo, Sabita Kachim, Lipika Mahato and Rameswari Naik.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODG-W Dream11 Team/ ODV-W Dream11 Team/ Odisha Green Dream11 Player List/ Odisha Violet Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.