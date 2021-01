ODV-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team

Odisha Violet will take the field against Odisha Green in Match No. 12 of the tournament today. Violet are sitting at the second spot in the points table with eight points after two wins from four matches. On the other hand, Green are last in the five-team tournament with four points after having won just one game out of four so far.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Violet and Odisha Green will take place at 12.30 PM IST – January 27.

Time: 1 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODV-W vs ODG-W My Dream11 Team

Anjali Singh (captain), Rasnara Parwin (vice-captain), Pragyan Mohanty, Rasmita Chinara, Sushree Anita Singh, Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadharshini, Kalpana Nayak, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Tarana Pradhan

ODV-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Violet: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri

ODV-W vs ODG-W Full Squads

Odisha Violet: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar, Suryasnat Swain, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Kavya Das

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo

