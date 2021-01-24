ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions MGM Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODV-W vs ODY-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: After the successful completion of the MGM Odisha T20 league, it's time to shift our focus to the women version of the T20 competition. In the second game of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 Cricket League – Odisha Violet will be up against Odisha Yellow at the KIIT Stadium. The Odisha Women's T20 ODV-W vs ODY-W match will start at 3 PM IST – January 24. Odisha Violet have started their campaign with a victory, defeating Odisha Green in a rain-curtailed match. On the other hand, Odisha Yellow start their campaign yesterday against Odisha Green. The former chose to bat first and posted a total of 111 runs on the board for their opponent.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Yellow and Odisha Violet will take place at 2.30 PM IST – January 24.

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODV-W vs ODY-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rasmita Chinara, Kusum Tiria

Batsmen – Anjali Singh (C), Lasmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Sangita Khadia (VC)

All-rounders – Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarsini

Bowlers – Priyanka Priyadarsini, Tarana Pradhan, Sujata Mallick

ODV-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Violet: Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar.

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria (wk), Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini (C).

ODV-W vs ODY-W Squads

Odisha Violet: Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Odisha Yellow: Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal.

