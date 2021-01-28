ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions MGM Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODV-W vs ODY-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: In match no. 15 of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League – Odisha Violet will be up against Odisha Yellow at the KIIT Stadium. The Odisha Women’s T20 ODV-W vs ODY-W match will start at 9 AM IST – January 29. Violet have had a roller coaster of a season so far, they have won three of their first six games and are currently placed at the third position in the points table. They will aim to seal a place in the semis with a win over team Yellow. On the other side Odisha Yellow, a semifinal place looks like a distant opportunity. They have won only one of their five games and are placed in the bottom of the points table. They will need to win all of their remaining games to give themselves an outside chance. Here is the Dream11 Team Predictions for ODV-W vs ODY-W Match 15 in MGM Odisha Women’s T20. Also Read - PD vs QAL Dream11 Team Predictions For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Pune Devils vs Qalandars at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 5:30 PM IST January 29 Friday

TOSS: The Odisha Women’s T20 toss between Odisha Yellow and Odisha Violet will take place at 8.30 AM IST – January 29. Also Read - ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Odisha Women's T20 Match 16: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 1 PM IST January 29 Friday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - TN vs RJS Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 1st Semi-Final: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad at 12 PM IST January 29 Friday

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODV-W vs ODY-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rasmita Chinara

Batsmen – Anjali Singh (C), Lasmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Sangita Khadia

All-rounders – Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarsini (VC), Kuni Bhandra

Bowlers – Priyanka Priyadarsini, Tarana Pradhan, Sujata Mallick

ODV-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Violet: Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar.

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria (wk), Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini (C).

ODV-W vs ODY-W Squads

Odisha Violet: Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Odisha Yellow: Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODY-W Dream11 Team/ ODV-W Dream11 Team/ Odisha Yellow Dream11 Player List/ Odisha Violet Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.