ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODY-W vs ODR-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: In the seventh match of the ongoing Odisha Women's T20 tournament, Odisha Yellow will take the field against Odisha Red. Yellow have so far played two matches of which they have won one and lost one. On the other hand, Red have lost both their matches so far and will be eyeing first win today.

TOSS: The Odisha Women's T20 toss between Odisha Yellow and Odisha Red will take place at 2.30 PM IST – January 25.

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODY-W vs ODR-W My Dream11 Team

Rajashree Swain (captain), Tanmayee Behera (vice-captain), Silpa Swain, Sasmita Mahalik, Sangita Khadia, Basarani Singh, Laxmipriya Naik, Sonali Hembram, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence

ODY-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini

Odisha Red: Akankshya Baral, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Meheta, Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Preeti Priyadarsini, Tanmayee Behera

ODY-W vs ODR-W Squads

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan.

Odisha Red Women: Akankshya Baral, Preeti Priyadarsini, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Mehta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak

