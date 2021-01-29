ODY-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions MGM Odisha Women’s T20

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODY-W vs ODR-W at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar: After the successful completion of MGM Odisha T20 league, it’s time to shift our focus to the women version of the competition. In the opening game of the inaugural edition of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Cricket League – Odisha Yellow will square off against Odisha Red at the KIIT Stadium. The Odisha Women’s T20 ODY-W vs ODR-W match will start at 9 AM IST – January 30. Odisha Yellow lost their previous encounter against Odisha Violet as they failed to defend the target of 79 runs inside 20 overs. They are rooted at the bottom in the points table with only 4 points in their account. Meanwhile, Odisha Red beat Odisha Violet in their last match as they successfully chased down the target of 105 runs with 10 wickets in hand. Red have won four out of their six games and are placed at the third position with 16 points under their belt. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction for ODY-W vs ODR-W Match 17 in MGM Odisha Women’s T20. Also Read - IPL 2021 | VIVO Set to Withdraw as Title Sponsors of Indian Premier League, BCCI to Add Partners: Report

TOSS: The Odisha Women’s T20 toss between Odisha Red and Odisha Yellow will take place at 8.30 AM IST – January 30. Also Read - ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 18: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 1 PM IST January 30 Saturday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - FCG vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Indian Super League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's FC Goa vs SC East Bengal ISL Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 29 Friday

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

ODY-W vs ODR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Silpa Swain

Batsmen – Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik

All-rounders – Tanmayee Behera (C), Rajashree Swain

Bowlers – Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sujata Mallick, Preeti Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak (VC)

ODY-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena (wk), Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Sujata Mallick, Pranjal Singh, Priyanka Priyadarsini (C).

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral (wk), Madhuri Mehta (C), Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Padmini Barik, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence.

ODY-W vs ODR-W Squads

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Samita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra, Pranjal Singh, Shriya Chakra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Pooja Kumari, Shantilata Prusty, Priyanka Priyadarsini.

Odisha Red: Silpa Swain, Akankshya Baral, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODR-W Dream11 Team/ ODY-W Dream11 Team/ Odisha Red Dream11 Player List/ Odisha Yellow Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.