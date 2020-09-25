OEI vs ALV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's OEI vs ALV 2nd Semifinal at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In the second semifinal clash, Oeiras will fight with Alvalade CC for a place in the final. We are into the final day of the tournament wen the two semifinals, bronze medal match and the finale will be played.

The European Cricket Series has moved to Portugal with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that started from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday).

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played today including the Shield Final.

September 25 Schedule

#1st Semifinal, Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC, 1:00 PM IST

#2nd Semifinal, Oeiras CC vs Alvalade, 3:00 PM IST

#Bronze Medal, TBC vs TBC, 6:00 PM IST

#Final, TBC vs TBC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Oeiras CC and Alvalade CC will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – September 25.

Match Start Time: 3:00 PM IST

OEI vs ALV My Dream11 Team

Paulo Buccimazza (captain), Rao Muhammad (vice-captain), Parveen Singh Jr., Kuldeep Gholiya, Conrad Greenshields, Kazim Ahmad, Salman Ahmed, Krut Patel, Rana Sarwar, Ranjit Narayan, Mohon M F Hussain

OEI vs ALV Squads

Oeiras CC: Michael Harris, Kuldeep Gholiya, Parth Joujant, Silkesh Deuchande, Ishwar Singh, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Sunil Surendra, Druvkumar Mistri, Nishant Prakash, Conrad Greenshields, Jitesh Kumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan, Salman Ahmed, Krut Patel, Ishwar Singh, Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohon, Kapil Surendrakumar, Prince Maratha

Alvalade CC: Gursewak Singh Gavy, Gaganpreet Singh, Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Rao Muhammad, Amir Dar, Davinder Singh, Arslan Nawaz, Arslan Ahmed, Kazim Ahmad, Lovepreet Singh, Rana Saad Javed Khan, Amit Datta, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir, Abdul Qazi

