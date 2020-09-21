OEI vs ALV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Oerias CC vs Alvalade CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s OEI vs ALV Match 3 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: The penultimae match of the day 1 of the T10 League in Portugal will be played between Oerias CC and Alvalade CC. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

This is Oerias first match of the tournament while Alvalade are playing their second. Also Read - ROS vs RCCL Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Rossio CC vs Royal CC Lisbon T10 Match 2 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST September 21 Monday

The European Cricket Series moves to Portugal now with the ECS T10 – Cartaxo that starts from September 21. Six teams are taking part in the five-day tournament that will run till September 25 (Friday). Also Read - ALV vs MCVV Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura T10 Match 1 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground 1:00 PM IST September 21 Monday

The six teams are Alvalade CC, Malo CC Vilamoura, Rossio CC, Royal CC Lisbon, Oerias CC and Amigos CC Ansiao.

After 15 matches, we will head into the knockouts that include two semifinals, a shield final, a bronze final and the final.

Four matches will be played 0n the opening day:-

September 21 Schedule

#Match 1, Alvalade CC vs Malo CC Vilamoura, 1:00 PM IST

#Match 2, Rossio CC vs Royal CC Lisbon, 3:00 PM IST

#Match 3, Oerias CC vs Alvalade CC, 5:00 PM IST

#Match 4, Alvalade CC vs Rossio CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Cartaxo 2020 match toss between Oerias CC and Alvalade CC will take place at 4:30 PM (IST) – September 21.

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground

OEI vs ALV My Dream11 Team

Rana Sarwar (captain), Jitesh Kumar Balkrisna (vice-captain), Krut Patel, Abdul Qazi, Michael Harris, Javed Khan, Silkesh Deuchande, Arslan Ahmad, Rao Muhammad, Hamza Riasat, Davinder Singh

OEI vs ALV Squads

Oeiras CC: Michael Harris, Druvilkumar Mistri, Sunil Surendra, Jitesh Kumar Balkrisna, Paulo Buccimazza, Ranjit Narayan, Salman Ahmed, Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Ishwar Singh, Druvkumar Mistri, Md Fakhrul Hussain Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Prince Maratha, Conrad Greenshields, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora

Alvalade CC: Surinder Paul, Rao Muhammad, Gursewak Singh Gavy, Tawinder Singh, Waqar Sarfaraz, Waqas Jahangir, Rana Sarwar, Abdul Qazi, Arslan Nawaz, Amit Datta, Amir Dar, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Adnan Akhtar, Parveen Singh Jr, Davinder Singh, Arslan Ahmad, Umair Sarwar, Hamza Riasat, Javed Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OEI Dream11 Team/ ALV Dream11 Team/ Oerias CC Dream11 Team/ Alvalade CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips & Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.