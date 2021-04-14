OEI vs CK Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode Portugal T10

Oeiras CC vs Coimbra Knights Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Portugal T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's OEI vs CK at Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo: In match no. 17 of FanCode Portugal T10 tournament, Coimbra Knights will take on Oeiras CC at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday. The FanCode Portugal T10 OEI vs CK match will start at 10 PM IST – April 14. Oeiras CC have won two and lost two out of four ECS T10 matches so far. They beat the Indian Royals by five wickets in their last encounter and will be boosting with confidence when they take on Coimbra Knights in the upcoming match. On the other hand, Coimbra Knights are making their debut in the tournament and are currently sixth on the points table after just one win. Their only win came versus Miranda Dragons in the last game. Here is the FanCode Portugal T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and OEI vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, OEI vs CK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, OEI vs CK Probable XIs FanCode Portugal T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Oeiras CC vs Coimbra Knights, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Portugal T10.

TOSS: The FanCode Portugal T10 toss between Coimbra Knights and Oeiras CC will take place at 9:30 PM IST – April 14.

Time: 10 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

OEI vs CK My Dream11 Team

Kuldeep Gholiya, MD Zaman, Paulo Buccimazza, Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, Krut Patel (C), Conrad Greenshields (vc), Miguel Stoneman, Md Fakrul Hussain, Chris Redhead, Kumar Rohit.

OEI vs CK Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras CC: Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Kuldeep Gholiya (wk), Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), John Foster, Amandeep, Md Fakrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Sunil Kumar, Kumar Rohit, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Coimbra Knights: Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Chris Redhead (C), Lovey Saini, Miguel Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Andrew Winter, MD Zaman (wk), Qasir Hameed.

OEI vs CK Squads

Oeiras CC: Kuldeep Gholiya, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Nishant Prakash, Vishal Arora, Druvilkumar Mistri, Druvkumar Mistri, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Ranjit Narayan, Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M.F. Hussain, Parth Joujant, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha.

Coimbra Knights: Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma.

